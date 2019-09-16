SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico doesn't feel like Trump Country.

The president's first campaign lost the state by 8 percentage points back in 2016. Last year, Republicans lost a House seat and the governorship.

But the Trump campaign puts New Mexico on the short list of states Trump hopes to flip in 2020.

Political observers say Trump's strength in rural America may not compensate for his failure, so far, to win over Hispanic voters.

A political science professor at the University of New Mexico, Lonna Atkeson, doesn't see Trump going far politically in a state with the highest concentration of Latinos in the U.S.

Trump will arrive in the midst of an oil-production boom that has boosted employment and spurred a state government spending spree.