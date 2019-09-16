National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|3
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|30
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|102
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|42
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|47
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|32
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|38
|53
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|82
|27
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|62
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|61
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|43
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|36
|Oakland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|44
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|37
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|40
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|38
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|51
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|63
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|48
|63
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|45
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|48
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|55
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|50
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|19
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|40
|37
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|33
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|19
|24
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|34
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|36
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|46
|Arizona
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|44
|50
___
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14
|Sunday's Games
Dallas 31, Washington 21
Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10
San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17
Houston 13, Jacksonville 12
Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17
Baltimore 23, Arizona 17
New England 43, Miami 0
Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14
Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26
Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16
Kansas City 28, Oakland 10
Chicago 16, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9
Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20
|Monday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Sept. 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 22
Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 23
Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.