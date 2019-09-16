TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A major pile-up occurred on National Highway No. 1 on Monday morning (Sept. 16) 40 kilometers north of the Guishan Linkou exit in Northern Taiwan.

The accident involved six small cars and one large truck, resulting in two serious injuries and six minor injuries according to CNA, while UDN reports that nine cars were involved. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. The accident occurred just after 7:00 a.m. and reportedly backed up traffic for several kilometers.

According to the Taoyuan City Fire Department, the semi-truck somehow overturned on the highway and plowed into nearby cars, which caused them to slam into several other vehicles, resulting in the pile-up. The debris and mangled cars occupied multiple lanes of traffic reducing northbound traffic to a single lane for most of the morning rush hour.

The two people with serious injuries were pulled from the wreckage by rescuers and rushed to Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (長庚醫院) along with five people suffering non-life threatening injuries, reports CNA. The police are asking drivers to go slowly and pay attention to their surroundings, especially during periods of high-volume traffic.



(CNA photo)