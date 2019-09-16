TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As concerns mount across the region about potential diplomatic break between the Solomon Islands and Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has dispatched a high level delegation to Honiara to discuss bilateral ties.

The delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Szu-chien Hsu (徐斯儉) was originally expected to visit Honiara last week, but the visit was delayed. According to Solomon Islands media, the delegation will arrive in the Solomon Islands on Monday (Sept. 16) and a press conference following the delegation’s meeting with state leaders will be broadcast on Tuesday (Sept. 17) afternoon.

Ever since national elections in the Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands brought a new government to power, there has been talk of Honiara abandoning diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of China. Originally, in early June, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced it would conduct a 100 day review of its diplomatic relations.

Over the past few weeks, speculation and rumor has been rampant that the government in on the verge of cutting ties. Some reports suggest Beijing has offered extra financial incentives if the Solomon Islands agrees to cut ties before China’s National Day on Oct. 1.

On Friday (Sept. 13), a government appointed task force issued a report to the prime minister's cabinet and the parliament in Honiara calling on the country to cut ties with Taipei. Taiwan’s MOFA responded by criticizing the report for its inaccuracies, while emphasizing that the fact-finding delegation failed to visit Taiwan to conduct any research or discuss matters with Taipei.

The Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who is thought to be in favor of cutting ties with Taiwan, is expected to visit New York on Sept. 21 where he will meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. There is some rumor that the prime minister is being pressured to formally sever ties before Pence has an opportunity to persuade him otherwise.

However, CNA reports that any diplomatic shift in the Solomon Islands cannot be unilaterally determined by the Prime Minister’s Office and must be voted on by the parliament. According to the CNA report a final decision on diplomatic ties may not be reached until mid-to-late October.