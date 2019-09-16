  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/16 09:05
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19
Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46
Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

Sunday's Games

Dallas 31, Washington 21

Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17

New England 43, Miami 0

Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16

Kansas City 28, Oakland 10

Chicago 16, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.