Seattle 4, New York 2

New York 1 1 — 2 Seattle 2 2 — 4

First half_1, Seattle, Morris, 9 (Svensson), 2nd minute; 2, Seattle, Lodeiro, 5 (Morris), 23rd; 3, New York, Long, 2 (Murillo), 27th.

Second half_4, New York, Kaku, 5 (Royer), 67th; 5, Seattle, Davis, 1, 83rd; 6, Seattle, Lodeiro, 6 (Roldan), 90th+7.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Long, New York, 12th; Murillo, New York, 26th; Delem, Seattle, 38th; Wright-Phillips, New York, 76th; Roldan, Seattle, 89th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Nick Uranga, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

A_37,722.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Rece Buckmaster, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Amro Tarek (Tim Parker, 46th); Cristian Casseres Jr (Josh Sims, 39th), Sean Davis, Kaku (Alex Muyl, 81st), Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Jordy Delem (Victor Rodriguez, 66th), Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Bradley Shaun Smith; Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Joevin Jones, 85th), Raul Ruidiaz (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 90th+2).