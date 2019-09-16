LONDON (AP) — England has beaten Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval to draw the series 2-2.

Australia had already retained the urn as holder but was thwarted in its goal of a first outright series win in England in 18 years after being dismissed for 263 in its second innings deep into the evening session on Day 4.

Steve Smith proved a formidable presence at No. 4 for Australia throughout the series but was caught by Ben Stokes at leg gully off Stuart Broad for 23, by far his lowest score of the series.

