Europe regains Solheim Cup, beats US 14 1/2-13 1/2

By STEVE DOUGLAS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2019/09/16 00:39
Suzann Pettersen of Europe plays out of the bunker on the 18th hole during the Fourballs match against the US in the Solheim cup at Gleneagles, Auchte

Lexi Thompson of the US plays from the rough on the 1st hole during the Sunday Singles match against Europe in the Solheim cup at Gleneagles, Auchtera

Lexi Thompson of the US after teeing off o the 5th hole during the Sunday Singles match against Europe in the Solheim cup at Gleneagles, Auchterarder,

Georgia Hall of Europe plays from the edge of the green on the 6th hole during the Sunday Singles match against the US in the Solheim cup at Gleneagle

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Europe has reclaimed the Solheim Cup in astonishing fashion by beating the United States 14 ½-13 ½, with Suzann Pettersen holing the clinching putt on No. 18 in the last singles match on the course.

About 30 seconds after European player Bronte Law secured a 2-and-1 win over Ally McDonald on the 17th hole in the second-to-last match, Pettersen rolled in a birdie putt from 6 feet and was soon mobbed by teammates.

The Americans were looking to win the biggest team prize in women's golf for a third straight time, but lost the last three singles matches after being 13 1/2-11 1/2 ahead at Gleneagles.

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80