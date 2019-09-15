BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Callum Wilson scored twice to help Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 for the side's second Premier League win of the season on Sunday.

Richarlison came closest for Everton early on, when the Brazilian forward thumped an effort from distance off the crossbar.

Wilson put the home side ahead after a corner four minutes later, heading in from close range after Joshua King somehow missed from even closer.

Richarlison produced a fine cross for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to equalize before the break. It was the Everton forward's first league goal since scoring against Newcastle in March.

But poor defending thwarted Everton's hopes of even claiming a point. Substitute Ryan Fraser restored Bournemouth's lead in the 67th with a free kick that took a slight deflection off Fabian Delph.

Wilson claimed his second goal five minutes later, when again the visiting defense should have done better as Wilson calmly lifted the ball over Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook made his first start since December after recovering from anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee.

