American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|98
|52
|.653
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|61
|.593
|9
|Boston
|78
|70
|.527
|19
|Toronto
|58
|91
|.389
|39½
|Baltimore
|48
|100
|.324
|49
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|91
|57
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|63
|.577
|5½
|Chicago
|65
|83
|.439
|26
|Kansas City
|55
|94
|.369
|36½
|Detroit
|44
|103
|.299
|46½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|97
|53
|.647
|_
|Oakland
|89
|60
|.597
|7½
|Texas
|74
|76
|.493
|23
|Los Angeles
|67
|82
|.450
|29½
|Seattle
|61
|88
|.409
|35½
___
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.