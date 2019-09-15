  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/15 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 98 52 .653 _
Tampa Bay 89 61 .593 9
Boston 78 70 .527 19
Toronto 58 91 .389 39½
Baltimore 48 100 .324 49
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 91 57 .615 _
Cleveland 86 63 .577
Chicago 65 83 .439 26
Kansas City 55 94 .369 36½
Detroit 44 103 .299 46½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 97 53 .647 _
Oakland 89 60 .597
Texas 74 76 .493 23
Los Angeles 67 82 .450 29½
Seattle 61 88 .409 35½

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.