Dutch Results

AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
AZ Alkmaar 5, Sparta 1
Ajax 4, SC Heerenveen 1
VVV Venlo 2, FC Groningen 1
PSV Eindhoven 5, Vitesse Arnhem 0
Utrecht 3, FC Emmen 1
FC Zwolle 6, RKC Waalwijk 2
Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands),
Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. Willem II (Netherlands),
Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. FC Twente (Netherlands),
FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. Heracles Almelo (Netherlands),
Sparta (Netherlands) vs. RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands),
Willem II (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands),
FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands),
Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands),
SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands),
FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands),
ADO Den Haag (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands),
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Ajax (Netherlands),
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands),
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands),
Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands),