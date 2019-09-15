TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 15-meter floating moon created by famed graphic artist Jimmy’s team has appeared at New Taipei’s Bitan (碧潭) Scenic Area and will remain there until Nov. 13, Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Sunday (Sept. 15).

New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department (TTD) said on Sunday that the moon is an element frequently seen in Jimmy’s works as the moon signifies warmth, care, and guardianship. This year marks the 20th anniversary for Jimmy’s “The Moon Forgets” picture book, which has been translated into 12 languages and brought peace and comfort to the minds of countless readers around the world.

“The Moon Forgets” created in September 1999 tells the story of a boy in a single-parent home who encountered the fallen moon one day and what happened afterwards. The year the book came out happened to be the same year in which the devastating 921 earthquake occurred in central Taiwan, and the book has soothed the minds of many people.

The Xindian District Office and Jimmy’s team worked together to create a floating super moon and two smaller versions of the moon on the water of the Xindian River to mimic the elements in the famous picture book, according to the news agency.

The 15-meter yellowish, smiling moon has a blue boy on its top, and the two smaller moons wear a Christmas hat and a bow, respectively.

The TTD said Jimmy’s super moon and the assorted works were revealed on the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 13 and will stay on the water for two months until Nov. 13.

