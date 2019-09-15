British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday compared his country's exit from the European Union next month to The Incredible Hulk's ability to burst through chains.

"The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets," he told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Referring to Bruce Banner, the fictional scientist who transforms into his powerful green alter ego in the famous comic book and film series, Johnson said: "Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them."

The UK leader reiterated his determination to pull the country out of the EU on October 31 if no alternative deal is agreed.

He made the remarks despite British lawmakers passing legislation preventing him from proceeding with his threat of a disorderly Brexit.

No further delay

Johnson, however, insisted he would find a way to circumvent the September 4 vote, which ordered him to delay Brexit for a second time.

"Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be — and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31," he vowed.

However, Johnson appeared confident that a last-minute deal could be struck with Brussels, saying "we will get there" and that a "huge amount of progress is being made."

Johnson has said he wants to renegotiate the Irish border backstop that Britain and the EU negotiated as part of the divorce deal.

The backstop, which would only be employed if the two sides fail to secure a future trade deal, would allow the free flow of goods to continue between the UK territory of Northern Ireland and EU member, the Republic of Ireland.

No backstop alternative

The EU has so far insisted that the backstop remain, and has complained that Britain has not presented any detailed alternative.

Johnson is due to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday.

The British prime minister, meanwhile, is without a parliamentary majority after 21 MPs from his ruling Conservative Party rebelled to back the law blocking a no-deal Brexit and were expelled.

One of them was the former Universities Minister Sam Gyimah, who on Saturday defected to the Liberal Democrats, becoming their 18th MP in the 650-seat chamber.

The Lib Dems are campaigning for Britain to remain in the EU.

Next week will also be crucial for Johnson as the UK Supreme Court considers the legality of his decision to suspend parliament earlier this month until October 14.

