TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The lighting of the "Remains of the 13 Levels" in NE Taiwan since this year's Mid-Autumn Festival has many local residents fearful that the quiet coastal community of Shuinandong (水湳洞) will lose its tranquil character, reported the Central News Agency (CAN) on Saturday (Sept. 14).

After crowds of visitors poured into the quiet community to watch the lighting of the potential World Heritage site on the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 13, some locals have complained that the conduct of some visitors has disturbed their originally peaceful life.

A local resident surnamed Shih (施) said in a Facebook post that besides admiring the scenery, some visitors “conveniently” threw garbage into her backyard, forcing her to pick up a large amount of trash.

Since the announcement of the lighting event, hordes of tourists have been seen entering the Shuinandong community. Residents have reported that tourists have intruded into their homes through unlocked doors, according to CNA.

A resident surnamed Hu pleaded with tourists in a Facebook post not to make loud noises while admiring and taking photos of the unique historic site, and to take away their trash, according to the news agency.

The Remains of the 13 Levels, which sits on a hillside overlooking the ocean on the northeastern coast of Taiwan, is illuminated by amber lights from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every night.

This spectacular landmark was formerly the Shuinandong Smelter that refined ores mined in the vicinities of Jinguashi (金瓜石) and Jiufen (九份) into copper during the Japanese colonial period.

Built in 1933, the smelter was taken over by a state-run company after Japan handed Taiwan over to the Republic of China in 1945. The company finally ceased operations in 1981, as copper in the area was almost completely mined out.

In 1987, the state-run Taiwan Power Company (TPC) took over management of the old refinery. In order to reproduce the historical scene of the “golden town” and remind people of its beauty and historical context, the TPC cooperated with world-class lighting artist Chou Lien (周鍊) and renowned artist Joyce Ho (何采柔) to curate the illumination project, which it says will lend the site the appearance of an outdoor art gallery at night.

(The General Association of Chinese Culture video)

(謝志煌 video/YouTube)