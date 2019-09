NRL Playoffs glance

Friday, Sept. 13=

Qualifying Finals=

Sydney=

Sydney Roosters 30, South Sydney 6

Saturday, Sept. 14=

Melbourne=

Canberra 12, Melbourne 10

Elimination Finals=

Saturday, Sept. 14=

Sydney=

Manly 28, Cronulla 16

Sunday, Sept. 15=

Sydney=

Parramatta 58, Brisbane 0

Second Round=

Friday, Sept. 20=

Sydney=

South Sydney vs. Manly

Saturday, Sept. 21=

Melbourne=

Melbourne vs. Parramatta

Semifinals-

Sept. 28-29=

Venues TBD=

Sydney Roosters and Canberra vs. Second Round winners

Grand Final=

Sunday, Oct. 6=

Sydney Olympic Stadium=

Semifinal winners, 0930