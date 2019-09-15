A short film spotlighting the ways Taiwan Can Help realize the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030 was released Sept. 6 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



“A True Friend” documents the country’s contributions to improving the livelihoods and well-being of those in need the world over. It also demonstrates Taiwan’s commitment to promoting inclusive prosperity far from its shores.



Highlights of the short included heartwarming images of Taiwan medical and technical mission staffers carrying out cooperative programs and delivering humanitarian assistance. Key areas span agriculture, health care, and information and communication technology.



According to the MOFA, the film shows Taiwan is playing a vital front-line role in building better tomorrows for the people irrespective of race, color, creed or religion. It also shows the need for the country to take part in the activities, mechanisms and meetings of the U.N. and its specialized agencies, the ministry said.



Taiwan Cares and Taiwan Shares for the betterment of humankind, the MOFA said, adding that the country is willing and able to make an even greater contribution. Like-minded countries around the globe are urged to continue backing Taiwan’s bid to take its rightful place among the international family of nations, the ministry said.



The short is available on the MOFA’s Trending Taiwan YouTube channel, as well as affiliated social media platforms, with subtitles in Chinese, English, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese.