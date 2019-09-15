TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the final day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday weekend, a popular sushi restaurant in New Taipei district caught fire and suffered serious damage before being extinguished by firefighters.

The Ba Tiao Shousi (八條壽司) restaurant in New Taipei’s Sanxia (三峽) District caught fire shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 15). Although firefighters were less than two minutes away and arrived on the scene quickly, flammable materials inside the restaurant had already ignited causing the fire to grow rapidly.

The Japanese style restaurant was located in a two-story wooden structure which burned over an hour. The fire was reported to the local fire station at 6:44 a.m. and was under control by 7:30 a.m., reports CNA, however UDN reports that firefighters were still working to fully extinguish the blaze at 8:00 a.m.

The fire station dispatched 9 detachments, with 46 vehicles and over 100 firefighters to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported, reports UDN. The initial cause of the fire is still unclear. An investigation will be conducted.