  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei sushi restaurant heavily damaged by fire

Ba Tiao Shousi restaurant in Sanxia District burned for over an hour on Sunday morning

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/15 10:30
Ba Tiao Shousi restaurant in New Taipei’s Sanxia District. Sept. 15

Ba Tiao Shousi restaurant in New Taipei’s Sanxia District. Sept. 15 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the final day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday weekend, a popular sushi restaurant in New Taipei district caught fire and suffered serious damage before being extinguished by firefighters.

The Ba Tiao Shousi (八條壽司) restaurant in New Taipei’s Sanxia (三峽) District caught fire shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 15). Although firefighters were less than two minutes away and arrived on the scene quickly, flammable materials inside the restaurant had already ignited causing the fire to grow rapidly.

The Japanese style restaurant was located in a two-story wooden structure which burned over an hour. The fire was reported to the local fire station at 6:44 a.m. and was under control by 7:30 a.m., reports CNA, however UDN reports that firefighters were still working to fully extinguish the blaze at 8:00 a.m.

The fire station dispatched 9 detachments, with 46 vehicles and over 100 firefighters to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported, reports UDN. The initial cause of the fire is still unclear. An investigation will be conducted.
sushi
fire
New Taipei
Sanxia

RELATED ARTICLES

Han Kuo-yu offers core campaign message at mass rally in New Taipei
Han Kuo-yu offers core campaign message at mass rally in New Taipei
2019/09/09 10:54
New Taipei City Council member arrested on corruption charges
New Taipei City Council member arrested on corruption charges
2019/09/08 15:10
Two women suspected of double suicide in New Taipei
Two women suspected of double suicide in New Taipei
2019/09/07 14:48
Puyuma Express train catches fire in Eastern Taiwan
Puyuma Express train catches fire in Eastern Taiwan
2019/09/07 11:00
Virtual reality applied in earthquake education in Taipei
Virtual reality applied in earthquake education in Taipei
2019/09/06 14:16