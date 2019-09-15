Australian Rules Football at a glance

Thursday, Sept. 5=
Elimination Final=
Perth=
West Coast 17.14 (116), Essendon 9.7 (61)
--
Friday, Sept. 6=
Qualifying Final=
Melbourne=
Collingwood 9.7 (61), Geelong 7.9 (51)
--
Saturday, Sept. 7=
Elimination Final=
Sydney=
Greater Western Sydney 16.17 (113), Western Bulldogs 8.7 (55)
Qualifying Final=
Brisbane=
Richmond 18.4 (112), Brisbane 8.17 (65)
------
Second Round=
Friday, Sept. 13=
Melbourne=
Geelong 13.10 (88), West Coast 10.8 (68)
Saturday, Sept. 14=
Brisbane=
Greater Western Sydney 12.11 (83), Brisbane 11.14 (80)
------
Semifinals=
Melbourne Cricket Ground=
Friday, Sept. 20=
Richmond vs. Geelong, 0950 GMT
Saturday, Sept. 21=
Collingwood vs. Greater Western Sydney, 0635 GMT
------
Grand Final=
Saturday, Sept. 28=
Melbourne Cricket Ground=
Semifinal winners, 0430 GMT