Australian Rules Football at a glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/15 07:16

Thursday, Sept. 5=

Elimination Final=

Perth=

West Coast 17.14 (116), Essendon 9.7 (61)

--

Friday, Sept. 6=

Qualifying Final=

Melbourne=

Collingwood 9.7 (61), Geelong 7.9 (51)

--

Saturday, Sept. 7=

Elimination Final=

Sydney=

Greater Western Sydney 16.17 (113), Western Bulldogs 8.7 (55)

Qualifying Final=

Brisbane=

Richmond 18.4 (112), Brisbane 8.17 (65)

------

Second Round=

Friday, Sept. 13=

Melbourne=

Geelong 13.10 (88), West Coast 10.8 (68)

Saturday, Sept. 14=

Brisbane=

Greater Western Sydney 12.11 (83), Brisbane 11.14 (80)

------

Semifinals=

Melbourne Cricket Ground=

Friday, Sept. 20=

Richmond vs. Geelong, 0950 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 21=

Collingwood vs. Greater Western Sydney, 0635 GMT

------

Grand Final=

Saturday, Sept. 28=

Melbourne Cricket Ground=

Semifinal winners, 0430 GMT