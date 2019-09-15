WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Manchester City's defense of the English Premier League title is already in trouble. Hapless defensive errors helped Norwich beat City 3-2 and leave the defending champion five points behind undefeated Liverpool after just five games. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 900 words, photos. With 7 separates.

SOC--AMAZON-RACIST BOOK REVIEWS

LONDON — English soccer's anti-discrimination organisation and players' union have criticized Amazon for not removing racist reviews of soccer star Eni Aluko's memoir that were posted on the online retailer's website. By Rob Harris. SENT: 690 words, photo.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Amid loud jeers and insulting banners from his own fans, Neymar scores a stunning bicycle kick during injury time for French league leader Paris Saint-Germain to beat Strasbourg 1-0. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 640 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Conte quickly making his mark at Inter with perfect start. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Dortmund routs Leverkusen 4-0, Leipzig holds Bayern 1-1. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — A teenage sensation leads Barcelona to a commanding victory over Valencia in the Spanish league, while Eden Hazard makes his long-awaited debut for Real Madrid before both rivals face tough Champions League openers. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--BARCELONA-VALENCIA — Barca teen Ansu Fati leads rout of Valencia, sets new record. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-AUSTRALIA

LONDON — England set the stage for a series-levelling victory on day three of the final Ashes test, with new father Joe Denly leading the way with a career-best 94 at the Oval. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

PLATAFORMA DE LOS GREDOS, Spain — Primoz Roglic is poised to win his first Grand Tour after protecting his comfortable lead of the Spanish Vuelta on a rainy and mountainous penultimate stage. SENT: 540 words.

Other stories:

— CRI--ZIMBABWE-AFGHANISTAN — Afghans beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs in T20 tri-series. SENT: 290 words.

— GLF--KLM OPEN — Garcia, Shinkwin share lead after 3rd round. SENT: 140 words.

— GLF--SOLHEIM CUP — Europe, US tied at 8-8 heading into singles. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 770 words, photos.

