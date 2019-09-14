American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|97
|52
|.651
|_
|Tampa Bay
|88
|61
|.591
|9
|Boston
|77
|70
|.524
|19
|Toronto
|58
|90
|.392
|38½
|Baltimore
|48
|99
|.327
|48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|3½
|Chicago
|65
|82
|.442
|24½
|Kansas City
|55
|93
|.372
|35
|Detroit
|43
|103
|.295
|46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|96
|53
|.644
|_
|Oakland
|88
|60
|.595
|7½
|Texas
|74
|75
|.497
|22
|Los Angeles
|67
|81
|.453
|28½
|Seattle
|60
|88
|.405
|35½
___
Baltimore 6, Detroit 2
Houston 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings
Oakland 14, Texas 9
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.