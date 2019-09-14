  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/14 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 97 52 .651 _
Tampa Bay 88 61 .591 9
Boston 77 70 .524 19
Toronto 58 90 .392 38½
Baltimore 48 99 .327 48
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 57 .610 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585
Chicago 65 82 .442 24½
Kansas City 55 93 .372 35
Detroit 43 103 .295 46
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 96 53 .644 _
Oakland 88 60 .595
Texas 74 75 .497 22
Los Angeles 67 81 .453 28½
Seattle 60 88 .405 35½

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.