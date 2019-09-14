  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/14 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 97 52 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 53-22 44-30
Tampa Bay 88 61 .591 9 _ 7-3 W-1 43-32 45-29
Boston 77 70 .524 19 10 3-7 W-1 36-39 41-31
Toronto 58 90 .392 38½ 29½ 3-7 W-1 30-43 28-47
Baltimore 48 99 .327 48 39 3-7 W-1 23-52 25-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 89 57 .610 _ _ 5-5 L-2 41-33 48-24
Cleveland 86 61 .585 1 7-3 W-4 43-29 43-32
Chicago 65 82 .442 24½ 22 5-5 W-1 35-39 30-43
Kansas City 55 93 .372 35 32½ 6-4 L-1 29-45 26-48
Detroit 43 103 .295 46 43½ 3-7 L-3 19-53 24-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 96 53 .644 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-20 40-33
Oakland 88 60 .595 _ 8-2 W-4 48-27 40-33
Texas 74 75 .497 22 14 6-4 L-1 42-31 32-44
Los Angeles 67 81 .453 28½ 20½ 2-8 L-5 35-38 32-43
Seattle 60 88 .405 35½ 27½ 2-8 L-2 31-42 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 92 57 .617 _ _ 7-3 W-1 47-28 45-29
Washington 81 65 .555 _ 4-6 L-1 41-30 40-35
Philadelphia 76 70 .521 14½ 5-5 W-1 43-33 33-37
New York 76 71 .517 15 3 6-4 L-1 42-30 34-41
Miami 51 96 .347 40 28 2-8 L-5 29-49 22-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 64 .565 _ _ 6-4 W-2 47-26 36-38
Chicago 79 68 .537 4 _ 5-5 W-2 48-24 31-44
Milwaukee 78 69 .531 5 1 8-2 L-1 43-31 35-38
Cincinnati 69 79 .466 14½ 10½ 5-5 W-2 40-35 29-44
Pittsburgh 65 83 .439 18½ 14½ 5-5 L-1 31-41 34-42
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 96 53 .644 _ _ 7-3 W-2 56-20 40-33
Arizona 75 73 .507 20½ 4-6 L-6 36-34 39-39
San Francisco 71 77 .480 24½ 5-5 W-1 32-41 39-36
San Diego 68 79 .463 27 11 4-6 L-2 35-40 33-39
Colorado 63 85 .426 32½ 16½ 4-6 W-1 37-36 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.