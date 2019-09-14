NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina Courage 11 4 4 37 40 18 Portland 10 5 6 36 39 29 Chicago 11 8 2 35 33 26 Utah Royals FC 9 7 4 31 21 17 Reign FC 8 5 6 30 19 21 Houston 7 9 4 25 20 32 Washington Spirit 7 7 4 25 22 19 Sky Blue FC 4 12 4 16 16 27 Orlando Pride 4 14 2 14 20 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 6

Utah Royals FC 1, Portland 0

Saturday, September 7

North Carolina Courage 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Reign FC 3, Orlando Pride 1

Sunday, September 8

Chicago 3, Houston 0

Wednesday, September 11

Chicago 1, Orlando Pride 0

North Carolina Courage 6, Portland 0

Friday, September 13

Houston 2, Utah Royals FC 1

Saturday, September 14

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 17

Houston at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Utah Royals FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Washington Spirit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

North Carolina Courage at Utah Royals FC, 9 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Washington Spirit at Houston, 8:30 p.m.