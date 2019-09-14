TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Election Tidbits about nominees and possible candidates:Tsai Ing-wen, Han Kuo-yu and Terry Gou.

[ Last updated: (GMT+8) 21:28 Sept. 14, 2019 ]

Tsai Ing-wen (Democratic Progressive Party presidential nominee)

No appeasement nor provocation in dealing with China

President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sept. 13 that Taiwan is confronted with mounting pressure from Beijing. As president of the country, Tsai said she will never bow to pressure from China and that she would strive to restrain from provocative and rash acts. Tsai also pledged that she will never sell out Taiwan’s sovereignty or its people’s dignity.

Diplomacy requires people with experience and a world vision

President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sept. 13 that Taiwanese government is seeking economic growth amid the U.S.-China trade war. In a retort to criticism by Kaohisung Mayor Han Kuo-yu that Tsai has failed to deliver diplomatic achievements, Tsai said diplomacy is not about keeping face but involves highly challenging work. That work requires people with a world view and ample experience, she said.

Terry Gou (possible candidate)

Relieved from the party burden

Foxconn founder Terry Gou quit the Kuomintang (KMT) party on Sept. 12, saying in a video the next day that he “feels relieved from the burden of the party.” He refused to disclose who he prefers to be the chief of staff for his campaign, saying “I haven’t even decided to run for president.”

The business tycoon also reiterated his proposal that the government shoulder the responsibility of raising kids ages six and under while urging young adults in Taiwan to help raise the birth rate. “The country faces a bleak future with the dwindling number of newborns,” Gou stressed.

Han Kuo-yu (Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] presidential nominee)

Let Kaohsiung judge whether to oust me as mayor

KMT presidential candidate and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu said on Sept. 13 that his manifesto to bring “security for Taiwan and wealth for the people” reflects the deepest desire of the people of Taiwan.

Han said he was outraged at the relentless smear campaign against him, adding that he would “sign the document to remove himself from office and let the citizens of Kaohsiung be the judge.”