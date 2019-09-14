  1. Home
Taiwan President Tsai and ex-Premier Lai fail to meet at Mid-Autumn concert

President praised 'Ching-te' for supporting the annual music event

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/14 20:32
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) at Tainan concert with organizer Huang Kun-hu (left, in dark suit and red tie) Saturday September 14.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The expected first encounter between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former Premier William Lai (賴清德) since presidential primaries last June failed to materialize at a concert in Tainan, reports said Saturday (September 14).

Supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had hoped for a meeting to pave the way for a Tsai-Lai ticket in the January 11, 2020 presidential elections.

However, Lai did not turn up at the annual Mid-Autumn concert organized by presidential policy adviser Huang Kun-hu (黃崑虎), the United Daily News reported.

The former premier was not even in Tainan, the city he governed as mayor before becoming premier, a central government official at the concert said.

Nevertheless, President Tsai mentioned him in her speech at the event, thanking “Ching-te,” using his Chinese first name, for supporting the concert during his years as mayor of the southern city.

Lai has kept a low profile since he lost the primaries last June to select the DPP candidate for the presidential elections. Since then, President Tsai has recovered in public opinion polls. Earlier in the day, she campaigned at several sites in the region, known as a DPP stronghold.
Tsai Ing-wen
William Lai
Tainan

