Taiwan's hiring outlook for the fourth quarter of the year is the second strongest in the world, behind Japan, according to the latest survey by human resources advisory firm ManpowerGroup.

Taiwan's net hiring outlook for the October-December period is 21 percent, the same as the previous quarter and a year earlier, the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey shows.

The survey, which reflects hiring confidence among employers, calculates its net employment outlook after seasonal adjustments by subtracting the percentage of employers anticipating a decline in total employment from the percentage expecting an increase.

In the latest poll, about 25 percent of employers in Taiwan forecast an increase in payrolls in the fourth quarter, while 5 percent anticipate a decrease, and about 69 percent expect the size of their workforce to remain the same.

After seasonal adjustments, the 20 percent difference became 21 percent, putting Taiwan in second place among 44 countries worldwide, including eight in the Asia Pacific region.

"Despite the forthcoming election and increasing tensions due to the U.S.-China trade war, Taiwanese employers anticipate a steady pace in hiring intentions in the final quarter of this year," Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂), general manager of ManpowerGroup Taiwan, said in a statement.

"According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the target of the 'invest-at-home' program has been achieved and employer confidence appears to be growing gradually," Yeh said. "However, China's policy to ban travel visas to Taiwan has a restrictive impact on the restaurant & hotel sector, which is reflected in ManpowerGroup's latest Employment Outlook Survey findings."

The fourth-quarter net hiring outlook of Taiwan's restaurant and hotel industry is 5 percent, down 17 percentage points from a quarter earlier and also from a year earlier, putting that sector at the bottom of the seven major industries in the country, the poll shows.

The engineering and construction industry has the strongest employment outlook for the fourth quarter at 33 percent, up 5 percentage points from a quarter earlier and 15 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the survey.

The sector has benefited from increased investment by Taiwan companies in production expansion and from the government's infrastructure program, ManpowerGroup said.

The service sector and the financial/insurance/real estate sector both have a net hiring outlook of 29 percent for the fourth quarter, the poll shows.

In the financial sector, the hiring needs are primarily in the field of financial technology, while in the service sector the demand is for experts in emerging technologies such as electronic payment, artificial intelligence and data computing, according to the survey.

The retail/wholesale sector, meanwhile, has a net hiring outlook of 21 percent for the fourth quarter, down 7 percentage points from a quarter earlier but 6 percentage points higher than a year earlier, the survey shows.

The fourth-quarter hiring outlook of the local manufacturing sector is 18 percent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous quarter and 5 percentage points lower than a year earlier, according to the poll.

The increase from the previous quarter reflects a need in the electronics component industry to meet higher demand during its peak season, ManpowerGroup said.

Its survey found that Japan has the best hiring outlook worldwide for the fourth quarter. (By Frances Huang)