Golf Rounds Under 60

58 Jim Furyk, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut, final round, 2016 Travelers Championship

59 x-Al Geiberger, Colonial CC, Memphis, Tennessee, second round, 1977 Memphis Classic

59 Chip Beck, Sunrise GC, Las Vegas, third round, 1991 Las Vegas Invitational

59 x-David Duval, PGA West (Arnold Palmer Course), La Quinta, California, final round

59 Paul Goydos, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois, first round, 2010 John Deere Classic

59 x-Stuart Appleby, The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, final round

59 Jim Furyk, Conway Farms GC, Lake Forest, Illinois, second round, 2013 BMW Championship

59 x-Justin Thomas, Waialae CC, Honolulu, first round, 2017 Sony Open

59 Adam Hadwin, La Quinta CC, California, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge

59 x-Brandt Snedeker, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina, first round, 2018 Wyndham Championship

59 Kevin Chappell, The Old White TPC, second round, 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

x-won tournament

Others

58 Ryo Ishikawa, 2010 The Crowns (Japan Tour)

59 Masahiro Kuramoto, 2003 Acom International (Japan Tour)

59 Notah Begay III, 1998 Las Vegas Invitational (Nike Tour)

59 Doug Dunakey, 1998 Miami Valley Open (Nike Tour)

59 Annika Sorenstam, 2001 Standard Register Ping (LPGA Tour)

59 Jason Gore, 2005 Cox Classic (Nationwide Tour)

59 Adrien Mork, 2006 Tikida Hotels Agadir Moroccan Classic (Challenge Tour)

59 Will Wilcox, 2013 Utah Championship (Web.com Tour)

59 Russell Knox, 2013 Boise Open (Web.com Tour)

59 Oliver Fisher, 2018 Portgugal Masters (European Tour)