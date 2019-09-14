AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .333; LeMahieu, New York, .325; Brantley, Houston, .321; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Devers, Boston, .314; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .305; Altuve, Houston, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Martinez, Boston, .303.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 131; Devers, Boston, 117; Bregman, Houston, 111; Semien, Oakland, 111; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; LeMahieu, New York, 101; C.Santana, Cleveland, 101; Villar, Baltimore, 97; Kepler, Minnesota, 96; Merrifield, Kansas City, 96.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 115; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 95; Cruz, Minnesota, 94.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 188; Devers, Boston, 183; LeMahieu, New York, 178; Polanco, Minnesota, 173; Brantley, Houston, 172; Bogaerts, Boston, 170; Semien, Oakland, 169; Betts, Boston, 168; J.Abreu, Chicago, 162; Martinez, Boston, 162.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Devers, Boston, 50; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Semien, Oakland, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 36.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 36; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 34; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; Springer, Houston, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 34.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 41; Mondesi, Kansas City, 39; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; DeShields, Texas, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Pham, Tampa Bay, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-9.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.58; G.Cole, Houston, 2.73; Minor, Texas, 3.08; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.17; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.60; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.63; Lynn, Texas, 3.72; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.73.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 281; Verlander, Houston, 275; Bieber, Cleveland, 241; Boyd, Detroit, 228; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Morton, Tampa Bay, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Lynn, Texas, 216; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 183.