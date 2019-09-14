  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2019/09/14 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 55.15 55.68 54.44 54.85 Down .24
Oct 55.11 55.61 54.38 54.80 Down .25
Nov 54.87 55.37 54.18 54.59 Down .27
Dec 54.70 55.00 53.91 54.27 Down .30
Jan 54.37 54.70 53.67 53.94 Down .32
Feb 53.97 54.30 53.26 53.61 Down .35
Mar 53.44 53.88 53.13 53.29 Down .38
Apr 53.20 53.60 52.97 53.00 Down .39
May 53.06 53.44 52.41 52.72 Down .40
Jun 52.57 52.87 52.45 52.45 Down .41
Jul 52.69 52.91 52.21 52.21 Down .41
Aug 52.28 52.39 51.88 51.99 Down .42
Sep 52.60 52.60 51.33 51.80 Down .44
Oct 52.30 52.30 51.65 51.65 Down .44
Nov 51.95 52.22 51.30 51.55 Down .42
Dec 51.39 Down .42
Jan 51.25 Down .42
Feb 51.13 Down .42
Mar 51.03 Down .42
Apr 50.94 Down .42
May 51.25 51.25 50.86 50.86 Down .43
Jun 50.76 Down .42
Jul 50.68 Down .42
Aug 50.61 Down .44
Sep 50.56 Down .45
Oct 50.53 Down .46
Nov 50.89 51.06 50.45 50.51 Down .47
Dec 50.44 Down .47
Jan 50.38 Down .48
Feb 50.33 Down .50
Mar 50.30 Down .51
Apr 50.28 Down .52
May 50.50 50.50 50.28 50.28 Down .52
Jun 50.25 Down .51
Jul 50.25 Down .50
Aug 50.27 Down .50
Sep 50.30 Down .51
Oct 50.34 Down .52
Nov 50.45 50.85 50.35 50.39 Down .53
Dec 50.37 Down .54
Jan 50.36 Down .55
Feb 50.36 Down .56
Mar 50.38 Down .56
Apr 50.41 Down .56
May 50.46 Down .57
Jun 50.48 Down .57
Jul 50.52 Down .57
Aug 50.58 Down .57
Sep 50.66 Down .57
Oct 50.75 Down .58
Nov 50.84 Down .59
Dec 50.86 Down .60
Jan 50.89 Down .71
Feb 50.94 Down .67
Mar 50.99 Down .70
Apr 51.06 Down .56
May 51.14 Down .58
Jun 51.18 Down .63
Jul 51.24 Down .65
Aug 51.32 Down .60
Sep 51.40 Down .61
Oct 51.50 Down .68
Nov 51.82 51.82 51.60 51.60 Down .59
Dec 51.64 Down .50
Jan 51.69 Down .54
Feb 51.74 Down .49
Mar 51.80 Down .56
Apr 51.87 Down .50
May 51.95 Down .56
Jun 51.99 Down .59
Jul 52.04 Down .62
Aug 52.10 Down .54
Sep 52.17 Down .58
Oct 52.24 Down .60
Nov 52.32 Down .59
Dec 52.34 Down .63
Jan 52.37 Down .62
Feb 52.41 Down .64
Mar 52.46 Down .63
Apr 52.51 Down .63
May 52.58 Down .56
Jun 52.61 Down .58
Jul 52.66 Down .58
Aug 52.71 Down .60
Sep 52.78 Down .59
Oct 52.85 Down .59
Nov 52.93 Down .59
Dec 52.95 Down .55
Jan 52.97 Down .52
Feb 53.00 Down .56
Mar 53.02 Down .56
Apr 53.05 Down .55
May 53.08 Down .49
Jun 53.09 Down .53
Jul 53.09 Down .54
Aug 53.10 Down .54
Sep 53.10 Down .58
Oct 53.12 Down .62
Nov 53.13 Down .59
Dec 53.04 Down .59
Jan 53.06 Down .59
Feb 53.06 Down .59
Mar 53.07 Down .59
Apr 53.07 Down .59
May 53.07 Down .59
Jun 53.08 Down .59
Jul 53.08 Down .59
Aug 53.10 Down .59
Sep 53.10 Down .59
Oct 53.11 Down .59
Nov 53.18 Down .59
Dec 53.18 Down .59
Jan 53.18 Down .59
Feb 53.18 Down .59
Mar 53.18 Down .59
Apr 53.18 Down .59
May 53.18 Down .59
Jun 53.18 Down .59
Jul 53.18 Down .59
Aug 53.18 Down .59
Sep 53.18 Down .59
Oct 53.18 Down .59
Nov 53.18 Down .59
Dec 53.18 Down .59
Jan 53.18 Down .59