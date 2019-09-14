New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|55.15
|55.68
|54.44
|54.85
|Down .24
|Oct
|55.11
|55.61
|54.38
|54.80
|Down .25
|Nov
|54.87
|55.37
|54.18
|54.59
|Down .27
|Dec
|54.70
|55.00
|53.91
|54.27
|Down .30
|Jan
|54.37
|54.70
|53.67
|53.94
|Down .32
|Feb
|53.97
|54.30
|53.26
|53.61
|Down .35
|Mar
|53.44
|53.88
|53.13
|53.29
|Down .38
|Apr
|53.20
|53.60
|52.97
|53.00
|Down .39
|May
|53.06
|53.44
|52.41
|52.72
|Down .40
|Jun
|52.57
|52.87
|52.45
|52.45
|Down .41
|Jul
|52.69
|52.91
|52.21
|52.21
|Down .41
|Aug
|52.28
|52.39
|51.88
|51.99
|Down .42
|Sep
|52.60
|52.60
|51.33
|51.80
|Down .44
|Oct
|52.30
|52.30
|51.65
|51.65
|Down .44
|Nov
|51.95
|52.22
|51.30
|51.55
|Down .42
|Dec
|51.39
|Down .42
|Jan
|51.25
|Down .42
|Feb
|51.13
|Down .42
|Mar
|51.03
|Down .42
|Apr
|50.94
|Down .42
|May
|51.25
|51.25
|50.86
|50.86
|Down .43
|Jun
|50.76
|Down .42
|Jul
|50.68
|Down .42
|Aug
|50.61
|Down .44
|Sep
|50.56
|Down .45
|Oct
|50.53
|Down .46
|Nov
|50.89
|51.06
|50.45
|50.51
|Down .47
|Dec
|50.44
|Down .47
|Jan
|50.38
|Down .48
|Feb
|50.33
|Down .50
|Mar
|50.30
|Down .51
|Apr
|50.28
|Down .52
|May
|50.50
|50.50
|50.28
|50.28
|Down .52
|Jun
|50.25
|Down .51
|Jul
|50.25
|Down .50
|Aug
|50.27
|Down .50
|Sep
|50.30
|Down .51
|Oct
|50.34
|Down .52
|Nov
|50.45
|50.85
|50.35
|50.39
|Down .53
|Dec
|50.37
|Down .54
|Jan
|50.36
|Down .55
|Feb
|50.36
|Down .56
|Mar
|50.38
|Down .56
|Apr
|50.41
|Down .56
|May
|50.46
|Down .57
|Jun
|50.48
|Down .57
|Jul
|50.52
|Down .57
|Aug
|50.58
|Down .57
|Sep
|50.66
|Down .57
|Oct
|50.75
|Down .58
|Nov
|50.84
|Down .59
|Dec
|50.86
|Down .60
|Jan
|50.89
|Down .71
|Feb
|50.94
|Down .67
|Mar
|50.99
|Down .70
|Apr
|51.06
|Down .56
|May
|51.14
|Down .58
|Jun
|51.18
|Down .63
|Jul
|51.24
|Down .65
|Aug
|51.32
|Down .60
|Sep
|51.40
|Down .61
|Oct
|51.50
|Down .68
|Nov
|51.82
|51.82
|51.60
|51.60
|Down .59
|Dec
|51.64
|Down .50
|Jan
|51.69
|Down .54
|Feb
|51.74
|Down .49
|Mar
|51.80
|Down .56
|Apr
|51.87
|Down .50
|May
|51.95
|Down .56
|Jun
|51.99
|Down .59
|Jul
|52.04
|Down .62
|Aug
|52.10
|Down .54
|Sep
|52.17
|Down .58
|Oct
|52.24
|Down .60
|Nov
|52.32
|Down .59
|Dec
|52.34
|Down .63
|Jan
|52.37
|Down .62
|Feb
|52.41
|Down .64
|Mar
|52.46
|Down .63
|Apr
|52.51
|Down .63
|May
|52.58
|Down .56
|Jun
|52.61
|Down .58
|Jul
|52.66
|Down .58
|Aug
|52.71
|Down .60
|Sep
|52.78
|Down .59
|Oct
|52.85
|Down .59
|Nov
|52.93
|Down .59
|Dec
|52.95
|Down .55
|Jan
|52.97
|Down .52
|Feb
|53.00
|Down .56
|Mar
|53.02
|Down .56
|Apr
|53.05
|Down .55
|May
|53.08
|Down .49
|Jun
|53.09
|Down .53
|Jul
|53.09
|Down .54
|Aug
|53.10
|Down .54
|Sep
|53.10
|Down .58
|Oct
|53.12
|Down .62
|Nov
|53.13
|Down .59
|Dec
|53.04
|Down .59
|Jan
|53.06
|Down .59
|Feb
|53.06
|Down .59
|Mar
|53.07
|Down .59
|Apr
|53.07
|Down .59
|May
|53.07
|Down .59
|Jun
|53.08
|Down .59
|Jul
|53.08
|Down .59
|Aug
|53.10
|Down .59
|Sep
|53.10
|Down .59
|Oct
|53.11
|Down .59
|Nov
|53.18
|Down .59
|Dec
|53.18
|Down .59
|Jan
|53.18
|Down .59
|Feb
|53.18
|Down .59
|Mar
|53.18
|Down .59
|Apr
|53.18
|Down .59
|May
|53.18
|Down .59
|Jun
|53.18
|Down .59
|Jul
|53.18
|Down .59
|Aug
|53.18
|Down .59
|Sep
|53.18
|Down .59
|Oct
|53.18
|Down .59
|Nov
|53.18
|Down .59
|Dec
|53.18
|Down .59
|Jan
|53.18
|Down .59