LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Federation has kept Islamabad as the venue for the rescheduled Davis Cup series between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan was due to host India on Saturday and Sunday on grass courts but the ITF last month postponed the Asia/Oceania Group I match. That decision came after political tension over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The ITF has given the Pakistan Tennis Federation until Sept. 19 to confirm the precise dates of the two-day match for the week commencing Nov. 25.

In a statement issued Friday, the ITF also said it "will continue to monitor the security situation in Pakistan with the host nation and our independent security advisers."

