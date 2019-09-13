American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|97
|51
|.655
|_
|Tampa Bay
|87
|61
|.588
|10
|Boston
|77
|70
|.524
|19½
|Toronto
|57
|90
|.388
|39½
|Baltimore
|47
|99
|.322
|49
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|3½
|Chicago
|64
|82
|.438
|25
|Kansas City
|55
|92
|.374
|34½
|Detroit
|43
|102
|.297
|45½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|53
|.642
|_
|Oakland
|87
|60
|.592
|7½
|Texas
|74
|74
|.500
|21
|Los Angeles
|67
|80
|.456
|27½
|Seattle
|60
|87
|.408
|34½
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 4
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 13-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-4), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-8) at Detroit (Norris 3-12), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 15-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 14-4) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Seattle (Hernández 1-6), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.