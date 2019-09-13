  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/13 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 97 51 .655 _
Tampa Bay 87 61 .588 10
Boston 77 70 .524 19½
Toronto 57 90 .388 39½
Baltimore 47 99 .322 49
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 57 .610 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585
Chicago 64 82 .438 25
Kansas City 55 92 .374 34½
Detroit 43 102 .297 45½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 53 .642 _
Oakland 87 60 .592
Texas 74 74 .500 21
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 27½
Seattle 60 87 .408 34½

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 13-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-4), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-8) at Detroit (Norris 3-12), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 15-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 14-4) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Seattle (Hernández 1-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.