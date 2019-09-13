  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/13 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 97 51 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-2 53-22 44-29
Tampa Bay 87 61 .588 10 _ 7-3 L-2 43-32 44-29
Boston 77 70 .524 19½ 3-7 W-1 36-39 41-31
Toronto 57 90 .388 39½ 29½ 2-8 L-1 29-43 28-47
Baltimore 47 99 .322 49 39 2-8 L-1 23-52 24-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 89 57 .610 _ _ 5-5 L-2 41-33 48-24
Cleveland 86 61 .585 ½ 7-3 W-4 43-29 43-32
Chicago 64 82 .438 25 22 4-6 L-2 35-39 29-43
Kansas City 55 92 .374 34½ 31½ 7-3 W-2 29-44 26-48
Detroit 43 102 .297 45½ 42½ 3-7 L-2 19-52 24-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 95 53 .642 _ _ 6-4 L-3 56-20 39-33
Oakland 87 60 .592 _ 8-2 W-3 48-27 39-33
Texas 74 74 .500 21 13 7-3 W-2 42-30 32-44
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 27½ 19½ 2-8 L-4 35-37 32-43
Seattle 60 87 .408 34½ 26½ 3-7 L-1 31-41 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 91 57 .615 _ _ 7-3 L-1 47-28 44-29
Washington 81 64 .559 _ 4-6 W-2 41-29 40-35
New York 76 70 .521 14 2 7-3 W-4 42-29 34-41
Philadelphia 76 70 .521 14 2 5-5 W-1 43-33 33-37
Miami 51 95 .349 39 27 3-7 L-4 29-49 22-46
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 82 64 .562 _ _ 6-4 W-1 46-26 36-38
Chicago 78 68 .534 4 _ 5-5 W-1 47-24 31-44
Milwaukee 78 68 .534 4 _ 8-2 W-7 43-31 35-37
Cincinnati 68 79 .463 14½ 10½ 4-6 W-1 40-35 28-44
Pittsburgh 65 82 .442 17½ 13½ 5-5 W-2 31-41 34-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 95 53 .642 _ _ 7-3 W-1 56-20 39-33
Arizona 75 72 .510 19½ 5-5 L-5 36-33 39-39
San Francisco 70 77 .476 24½ 4-6 L-2 31-41 39-36
San Diego 68 78 .466 26 10 4-6 L-1 35-40 33-38
Colorado 62 85 .422 32½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 36-36 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 13-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-4), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-8) at Detroit (Norris 3-12), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 15-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 14-4) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Seattle (Hernández 1-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 10, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 10-7), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8) at Arizona (Kelly 10-14), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 8-8) at Colorado (Lambert 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.