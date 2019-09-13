All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 15 5 9 54 54 36 Philadelphia 15 8 6 51 54 42 Atlanta 15 10 3 48 47 33 Toronto FC 11 10 9 42 50 47 D.C. United 11 10 9 42 39 38 New York 12 12 5 41 47 44 New England 10 10 9 39 42 49 Montreal 11 15 4 37 42 56 Orlando City 9 13 8 35 37 41 Chicago 8 12 10 34 44 43 Columbus 8 15 7 31 33 44 Cincinnati 5 21 3 18 29 72

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 19 4 6 63 76 32 Real Salt Lake 14 11 4 46 41 35 Seattle 13 9 7 46 46 45 Minnesota 13 10 6 45 46 39 San Jose 13 11 5 44 48 44 Portland 13 11 4 43 45 41 FC Dallas 12 10 7 43 47 38 LA Galaxy 13 13 3 42 42 47 Sporting Kansas City 10 12 7 37 42 47 Colorado 10 14 6 36 49 55 Houston 10 15 4 34 40 49 Vancouver 6 15 9 27 30 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 7

New York City FC 2, New England 1

Toronto FC 5, Cincinnati 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Colorado 2, Seattle 0

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1

Real Salt Lake 1, San Jose 0

Saturday, September 14

San Jose at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

San Jose at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

Minnesota at Portland, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at D.C. United, 8 p.m.