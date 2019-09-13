  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/13 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 87 60 .592 _
Oakland 86 60 .589 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585 ½

___

Thursday's Games

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 80 64 .556 _
Chicago 77 68 .531 _
Milwaukee 77 68 .531 _
New York 75 70 .517 2
Philadelphia 75 70 .517 2
Arizona 75 71 .514

___

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 10-7), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8) at Arizona (Kelly 10-14), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.

___