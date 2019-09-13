Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|87
|60
|.592
|_
|Oakland
|86
|60
|.589
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|½
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|80
|64
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|77
|68
|.531
|_
|Milwaukee
|77
|68
|.531
|_
|New York
|75
|70
|.517
|2
|Philadelphia
|75
|70
|.517
|2
|Arizona
|75
|71
|.514
|2½
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-9), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 10-7), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8) at Arizona (Kelly 10-14), 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
