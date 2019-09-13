HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say an officer is in surgery after being shot by one of four men who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint and later beat up a priest.

At an emotional news conference, Chief Art Acevedo asked people to pray for the unidentified 29-year-old officer, who he said is in guarded condition.

He said one of the suspects was shot and killed in the exchange of fire, two other men were in custody and police were searching for the fourth.

Acevedo said the chaotic evening of violence began at about 9:56 p.m. Thursday with the carjacking, but the vehicle soon ran out of gas and the suspects fled. Police believe the men then assaulted a priest and stole his cell phone. The firefight took place about 15 minutes later.