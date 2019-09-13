MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say immigration agents have arrested 277 Chinese in a raid against an online investment scam syndicate that has defrauded hundreds of victims in mainland China.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente say the arrests on Wednesday in the Ortigas financial district in Pasig city in the Manila metropolis came after the Chinese Embassy provided information about the investment fraud, which has victimized more than 1,000 Chinese nationals. The raid was coordinated with China.

Morente said Friday in a statement that he initially ordered the arrest of four Chinese suspects but authorities caught 273 others "in the act of conducting illegal online operations" and adds Chinese officials told Philippine counterparts that those arrested were wanted for largescale fraud in China and that their passports have already been cancelled.