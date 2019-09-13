In this Sept. 11, 2019 photo, a shattered and water-filled coffin lays exposed to the elements in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, at the cemetery i
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
Political chaos reigned in Haiti as a vote over ratifying Fritz William Michel as prime minister paralyzed parliament.
In Brazil, leaders of the Tembé indigenous group met to talk about the future of their communities and ways to protect their reserve in the Amazon.
Leaders of the South American nations that share the Amazon met in the Colombian border town of Leticia to discuss a joint strategy for preserving the world's largest rain forest.
Women painted their hands red for a rally at Mexico City's Angel of Independence monument to protest killings of sex workers. Also in the capital, parents and relatives marked the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of 43 teacher's college students at the hands of police, complaining about slow progress in resolving the case.
Chileans observed the anniversary of the 1973 military coup that ousted the late Marxist President Salvador Allende and installed the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.
In Mexico City, authorities imposed limits on alcohol consumption and banned loud music on the famed canal boats of Xochimilco following the drowning of a youth during a party on the water.
Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, danced with a farmer at a coffee shop during a visit to Paraguay's capital.
Celso Borges of Costa Rica's national soccer team won congratulations from teammates after scoring against Uruguay during a friendly match.
Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.