In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a model displays a creation featuring the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, by one of 40 designers during the Hange
In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, commuters make their way along an expressway during rush hour in Beijing. According to Chinese state media,
In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, performers hold up cards to form a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass games perf
In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, a fire set by protesters burns at an entrance to the Central MTR subway station in Hong Kong. Thousands of
In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, people run as tear gas is fired by police in Hong Kong. Thousands of demonstrators in Hong Kong urged Presi
In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong K
In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, a tourist poses for photos in front of a popular mural by artist Alex Croft in the SoHo district of Hong Kong. Life
In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Shiite Muslim child cries after he was given a cut on the forehead during an Ashoura procession in Hydera
In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Indian Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during a procession to mark Ashoura in Mumbai, India. Ashoura
In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, devotees participate in a procession with a large statue of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh in Mumbai,
In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa prepares to leave a press conference in the automaker's headquarters
In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, a man walks with an umbrella past lanterns in the Nakano district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
A model wears a creation featuring the Korean alphabet, or Hangeul, at a fashion show in Seoul, South Korea.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, commuters fill a highway in Beijing during rush hour earlier this month, after Chinese media reported the metropolis had lower than usual monthly pollution levels in August.
In Pyongyang, performers hold up cards to form a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass games performance titled "The Land of the People."
The ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong involved episodes of vandalism and tear gas use but also included sing-alongs of protest songs and unity anthems in shopping malls and other public venues.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com