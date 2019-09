AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Sept. 13

thru 15, Spain — cycling, Spanish Vuelta.

thru 15, Amsterdam — golf, European Tour, KLM Open.

thru 15, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia — golf, US PGA Tour, The Greenbrier.

thru 15, Perthshire, Scotland — golf, Solheim Cup.

thru 16, London — cricket, 5th Ashes test.

Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, T20 tri-series.

thru 15, Beijing — basketball, World Cup.

thru 15, Hiroshima, Japan — tennis, WTA, Japan Women's Open.

thru 15, Nanchang, China — tennis, WTA, Jiangxi Open.

thru 15, Zhengzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Zhengzhou Open.

New York — boxing, Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev for interim WBC lightweight title.

SATURDAY, Sept. 14

Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, T20 tri-series.

Las Vegas — boxing, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde for Navarrete's WBO junior featherweight title.

Carson, California — boxing, Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey for Munguia's WBO super weltereight title.

SUNDAY, Sept. 15

Dharamsala, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 1st T20.

Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, T20 tri-series.

MONDAY, Sept. 16

thru 22, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, ATP, St. Petersburg Open.

thru 22, Mext, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.

thru 21, Guangzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Guangzhou Open.

thru 22, Seoul, South Korea — tennis, WTA, Korea Open.

thru 22, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Pan Pacific Open.

TUESDAY, Sept. 17

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Inter Milan vs. Slavia Prana, Chelsea vs. Valencia, Napoli vs. Liverpool, Benfica vs. Leipzig, Lyon vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, Salzburg vs. Genk, Ajax vs. Lille, Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Club Brugge vs. Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, Bayern Munich vs. Crvena zvezda, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, Olympiakos vs. Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, Dinamo Zagreb vs. Atalanta.

Chandigarh, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 2nd T20.

Chittagong, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, T20 tri-series.

THURSDAY, Sept. 19

thru 22, Virginia Water, England — golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.

Europe — football, Europa League group stage.

thru 22, Jackson, Mississippi — golf, US PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship.

FRIDAY, Sept. 20

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Russia.

thru 22, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Laver Cup.

Chittagong, Bangladesh — cricket, Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, T20 tri-series.

SATURDAY, Sept. 21

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. South Africa.

Sapporo, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Fiji.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, France vs. Argentina.

Chittagong, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, T20 tri-series.

SUNDAY, Sept. 22

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Ireland vs. Scotland.

Sapporo, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. Tonga.

Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Italy vs. Namibia.

Singapore — auto racing, F1, Singapore GP.

Salinas, California — auto racing, IndyCar, Monterey GP.

Bengaluru, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 3rd T20.

thru 28, Wuhan, China — tennis, WTA, Wuhan Open.