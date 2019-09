SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Thursday to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL's second wild card.

The Padres scored in the ninth when Manny Machado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, but Rowan Wick struck out Luis Urias to end it.

Chicago split the four-game series and won for just the second time in seven games.

Darvish (6-6) retired his first eight batters before allowing his first hit, an infield single by starter Dinelson Lamet (2-5). Darvish kicked the ball with his right foot and it caromed to third baseman Kris Bryant. Darvish struck out Greg Garcia to end the inning.

The big right-hander had at least one strikeout in every inning. After Greg Garcia tripled leading off the sixth, Darvish finished strong by striking out the side, including Eric Hosmer for the third straight time.

Darvish was one shy of his career high, set Aug. 12, 2013, at Houston while he was with the Texas Rangers. He led the big leagues that year with 277 strikeouts.

BREWERS 3, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Ryan Braun broke a tie with a two-run homer in the third inning and Milwaukee beat Miami to complete a four-game sweep that extended its winning streak to seven.

Milwaukee matched its longest winning streak of the season to remain tied with the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card. Before the game, the Brewers said star Christian Yelich won't need surgery on his broken right kneecap but likely will not return this season.

Braun, bothered by a bad back for much of the season, broke a 1-1 tie against Caleb Smith (8-10) with an opposite-field drive to right, his 19th home run this season.

Gio González and four relievers retired Miami's final 18 batters after Lewis Brinson's run-scoring single in the fourth. Freddy Peralta (6-3) struck out three in two innings, and Josh Hader fanned two batters for his 31st save in 37 chances.

METS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Lagares hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and New York set a team record with six home runs in a home game, routing Arizona for a four-game sweep.

Michael Conforto hit his 30th homer, Todd Frazier connected for the third time in the series and Robinson Canó and Tomas Nido also went deep. The Mets outscored Arizona 26-4 this week.

Boosted by Marcus Stroman's longest start since being acquired, the Mets won for the ninth time in 13 games. New York remained two games back of Milwaukee and Chicago for the second NL wild card.

The Diamondbacks lost their fifth straight since winning 11 of 12 to get back into the playoff race. Arizona dropped 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card.

Lagares hit a slam in the third inning and connected again in the fifth, setting a career high with six RBIs in his first multihomer game.

Stroman (8-14) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six, walked four and took a shutout into the seventh before allowing a double to pinch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas on his last pitch.

Frazier hit his 21st homer in the second and the Mets took advantage of a throwing error by shortstop Nick Ahmed to score five more in the third off Alex Young (7-4). The Mets hit three homers in the fifth and Lagares' second homer made it 9-0.

YANKEES 10, TIGERS 4, 1st GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Edwin Encarnación homered for the fourth time in eight games since returning from the injured list, then left in the fifth inning with a strained left oblique muscle in New York's victory over Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

Encarnación, New York's designated hitter, had a two-run homer in the third, walked in the fifth and was pinch hit for by Mike Ford in the seventh. Encarnación missed 30 games with a broken right wrist after he was hit by pitch from Boston's Josh Smith on Aug. 3.

Luke Voit put the Yankees ahead in the first with his first home run since July 22, a two-run drive off Matt Boyd (8-11). Voit became the sixth Yankees player with 20 homers, one shy of the team record set in 2009. Voit had three hits and three RBIs for the Yankees. They have 278 homers this season.

Chad Green (4-4) was the winner.

CARDINALS 10, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs and St. Louis connected five times in all to beat Colorado.

Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for NL Central-leading St. Louis.

Fowler drove the first pitch of the game from Tim Melville (2-2) into the second deck and Wong followed with a drive that soared over the center field wall. Nolan Arenado homered and doubled to drive in a pair of runs for Colorado. Josh Fuentes hit his first big league home run.

Miles Mikolas (9-13) went five innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the sixth, Jorge Soler had his third homer in two days and Kansas City beat Chicago.

Whit Merrifield walked and Soler singled off Lucas Giolito (14-9) in the decisive inning to help Kansas City win for the eighth time in the last 11 games. Then Dozier drove a 1-2 pitch into the left-field bleachers for a 5-2 lead. He doubled two innings later. Soler opened the scoring in the first with his 43rd homer.

Jorge López (4-7) allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Five Royals relievers combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Ian Kennedy wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his 29th save in 33 chances.

PIRATES 4, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched five shutout innings and hit a triple, Jacob Stallings homered and Pittsburgh beat San Francisco.

The Pirates took three of four in the series and have won 14 of their last 20 games in San Francisco dating to 2014. Musgrove (10-12) struck out seven, gave up four hits and walked none. Felipe Vázquez worked around a first-and-third, no-outs situation in the ninth for his 28th save in 31 attempts.

Evan Longoria homered for the Giants. Jeff Samardzija (10-12) was the loser.

