BERLIN (AP) — Five major European countries say an Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank would "constitute a serious breach of international law."

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain issued a joint statement late Thursday saying they are "deeply concerned about the announcement of a possible annexation of areas in the West Bank, particularly the Jordan valley and the northern shore of the Dead Sea."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently vowed to annex the heart of the West Bank if he wins re-election.

The five European countries urge Israel and the Palestinians to avoid taking steps that "would imperil the viability of a two-state solution" and make it harder to achieve peace.

They also express support for Israel's right to security and strongly condemn recent attacks on Israel from Gaza.