REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The trial of a Chinese American real estate heiress who posted $35 million bail after being charged with the 2016 murder of her children's father has been delayed.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles did not give a reason Thursday for the delay. Opening statements are now set for Tuesday.

Tiffany Li's family, who made millions on Chinese construction, helped her post the bail that allowed her to stay in her San Francisco area mansion pending trial.

Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, are charged with the murder of 27-year-old Keith Green. Bayat remains jailed on $35 million bail.

Green's body was found along a dirt road nearly two weeks after he had been last seen meeting with Li to discuss custody of their children.