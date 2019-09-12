UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is stepping up its call for a lasting cease-fire in Libya, saying there can be no military solution to the fighting sparked by a rebel commander's offensive launched five months ago to take control of the capital Tripoli.

A resolution adopted unanimously by the council Thursday extending the mandate of the U.N. political mission in Libya until Sept. 15, 2020 calls on countries with influence on the parties to bring about a cease-fire and restart a U.N.-facilitated political process.

The self-styled Libyan National Army led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter launched a surprise military offensive on April 4 to capture the capital controlled by a weak U.N.-recognized government. But Hifter's forces have faced stiff resistance from fighters aligned with the government.