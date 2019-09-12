  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/12 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 95 51 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 53-22 42-29
Tampa Bay 87 60 .592 _ 8-2 L-1 43-32 44-28
Boston 76 70 .521 19 10 3-7 L-5 36-39 40-31
Toronto 57 89 .390 38 29 3-7 W-2 29-42 28-47
Baltimore 47 98 .324 47½ 38½ 2-8 W-1 23-51 24-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 89 56 .614 _ _ 6-4 L-1 41-32 48-24
Cleveland 86 61 .585 4 ½ 7-3 W-4 43-29 43-32
Chicago 64 81 .441 25 21½ 4-6 L-1 35-38 29-43
Kansas City 54 92 .370 35½ 32 7-3 W-1 29-44 25-48
Detroit 43 100 .301 45 41½ 3-7 W-1 19-50 24-50
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 95 52 .646 _ _ 7-3 L-2 56-19 39-33
Oakland 86 60 .589 _ 8-2 W-2 48-27 38-33
Texas 73 74 .497 22 13½ 6-4 W-1 41-30 32-44
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 28 19½ 2-8 L-4 35-37 32-43
Seattle 60 86 .411 34½ 26 3-7 W-2 31-40 29-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 91 56 .619 _ _ 8-2 W-1 47-28 44-28
Washington 80 64 .556 _ 4-6 W-1 41-29 39-35
New York 75 70 .517 15 2 6-4 W-3 41-29 34-41
Philadelphia 75 70 .517 15 2 5-5 L-1 42-33 33-37
Miami 51 94 .352 39 26 3-7 L-3 29-48 22-46
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 64 .559 _ _ 5-5 L-2 46-26 35-38
Chicago 77 68 .531 4 _ 4-6 L-2 47-24 30-44
Milwaukee 77 68 .531 4 _ 8-2 W-6 43-31 34-37
Cincinnati 67 79 .459 14½ 10½ 4-6 L-2 40-35 27-44
Pittsburgh 64 82 .438 17½ 13½ 5-5 W-1 31-41 33-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 _ _ 6-4 L-1 56-20 38-33
Arizona 75 71 .514 18½ 5-5 L-4 36-33 39-38
San Francisco 70 76 .479 23½ 4-6 L-1 31-40 39-36
San Diego 68 77 .469 25 9 5-5 W-2 35-39 33-38
Colorado 62 84 .425 31½ 15½ 3-7 W-2 36-35 26-49

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Thursday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.