All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|53-22
|42-29
|Tampa Bay
|87
|60
|.592
|8½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|43-32
|44-28
|Boston
|76
|70
|.521
|19
|10
|3-7
|L-5
|36-39
|40-31
|Toronto
|57
|89
|.390
|38
|29
|3-7
|W-2
|29-42
|28-47
|Baltimore
|47
|98
|.324
|47½
|38½
|2-8
|W-1
|23-51
|24-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|89
|56
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|41-32
|48-24
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|4
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|43-29
|43-32
|Chicago
|64
|81
|.441
|25
|21½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-38
|29-43
|Kansas City
|54
|92
|.370
|35½
|32
|7-3
|W-1
|29-44
|25-48
|Detroit
|43
|100
|.301
|45
|41½
|3-7
|W-1
|19-50
|24-50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|95
|52
|.646
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|56-19
|39-33
|Oakland
|86
|60
|.589
|8½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|48-27
|38-33
|Texas
|73
|74
|.497
|22
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|41-30
|32-44
|Los Angeles
|67
|80
|.456
|28
|19½
|2-8
|L-4
|35-37
|32-43
|Seattle
|60
|86
|.411
|34½
|26
|3-7
|W-2
|31-40
|29-46
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|47-28
|44-28
|Washington
|80
|64
|.556
|9½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|41-29
|39-35
|New York
|75
|70
|.517
|15
|2
|6-4
|W-3
|41-29
|34-41
|Philadelphia
|75
|70
|.517
|15
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|42-33
|33-37
|Miami
|51
|94
|.352
|39
|26
|3-7
|L-3
|29-48
|22-46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|64
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|46-26
|35-38
|Chicago
|77
|68
|.531
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|47-24
|30-44
|Milwaukee
|77
|68
|.531
|4
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|43-31
|34-37
|Cincinnati
|67
|79
|.459
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|40-35
|27-44
|Pittsburgh
|64
|82
|.438
|17½
|13½
|5-5
|W-1
|31-41
|33-41
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|94
|53
|.639
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|56-20
|38-33
|Arizona
|75
|71
|.514
|18½
|2½
|5-5
|L-4
|36-33
|39-38
|San Francisco
|70
|76
|.479
|23½
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-40
|39-36
|San Diego
|68
|77
|.469
|25
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|35-39
|33-38
|Colorado
|62
|84
|.425
|31½
|15½
|3-7
|W-2
|36-35
|26-49
x-clinched division
___
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 10:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.