American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/12 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 95 51 .651 _
Tampa Bay 87 60 .592
Boston 76 70 .521 19
Toronto 57 89 .390 38
Baltimore 47 98 .324 47½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 56 .614 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585 4
Chicago 64 81 .441 25
Kansas City 54 92 .370 35½
Detroit 43 100 .301 45
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 52 .646 _
Oakland 86 60 .589
Texas 73 74 .497 22
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 28
Seattle 60 86 .411 34½

___

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.