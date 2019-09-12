American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|Tampa Bay
|87
|60
|.592
|8½
|Boston
|76
|70
|.521
|19
|Toronto
|57
|89
|.390
|38
|Baltimore
|47
|98
|.324
|47½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|89
|56
|.614
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|4
|Chicago
|64
|81
|.441
|25
|Kansas City
|54
|92
|.370
|35½
|Detroit
|43
|100
|.301
|45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|52
|.646
|_
|Oakland
|86
|60
|.589
|8½
|Texas
|73
|74
|.497
|22
|Los Angeles
|67
|80
|.456
|28
|Seattle
|60
|86
|.411
|34½
___
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.