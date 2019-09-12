WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-CLUB FINANCE

NYON, Switzerland — The 32 clubs kicking off the Champions League next week will rely on UEFA prize money for one quarter of their total revenue this season. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-PREMIER LEAGUE INFLUX

ROME — Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling.The names read like a team sheet from a recent Manchester United-Arsenal matchup. Only now, those same players will be meeting in Serie A. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-VALENCIA

MADRID — Valencia's roller-coaster ride under owner Peter Lim continues, with the Singaporean businessman shocking fans and players with the firing of coach Marcelino García Toral just three games into the season. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-LEIPZIG

BERLIN — Fast-rising Leipzig is betting on new coach Julian Nagelsmann to provide the edge it needs to finally end Bayern Munich's Bundesliga hegemony. The sides meet in the league on Saturday. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-MESSI

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi tells Spanish newspaper Sport he would have loved to see Neymar back with Barcelona, and that he doesn't know if the club did everything possible to re-sign the Brazilian forward from Paris Saint-Germain. SENT: 220 words, photo.

SOC--SPAIN-MATCH-FIXING

MADRID — Spanish league president Javier Tebas is expected to appear before a judge to testify in a match-fixing trial involving a league match in 2011. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

BECERRIL DE LA SIERRA, Spain — Overall leader Primoz Roglic and his challengers face four difficult climbs in a decisive Spanish Vuelta mountain stage of 177.5 kilometers. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

CRI--ENGLAND-AUSTRALIA

LONDON — The final Ashes test starts at the Oval, with Australia leading the series 2-1 and already assured of retaining the urn. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

ATH--SEMENYA-GOLD MEDAL

JOHANNESBURG — Caster Semenya is finally getting her gold medal from the 2011 world championships after Russian runner Maria Savinova was stripped of the title for doping. SENT: 490 words, photo.

TEN--CLIJSTERS RETURN

BRUSSELS — Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters is planning another comeback after retiring in 2012. SENT: 220 words.

GLF--SOLHEIM CUP

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Solheim Cup captains Juli Inkster and Catriona Matthew hold their final news conferences before play begins, and also discuss the pairings for Friday's morning fourballs. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

Other stories:

— SOC--NAPOLI-DRESSING ROOMS — Napoli coach 'shocked' over unfinished dressing rooms. SENT: 200 words, photo.

— RAC--JUSTIFY-DRUG TEST — Report: US race horse Justify failed drug test before Triple Crown run. SENT: 250 words, photo.

