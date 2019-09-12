  1. Home
  2. World

Cambodia, Laos, agree to step up border demarcation effort

By  Associated Press
2019/09/12 16:26
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, talks with his Laos counterpart Thonloun Sisoulith, left, as they witness to a signing ceremony in Phnom Penh

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, talks with his Laos counterpart Thonloun Sisoulith, left, as they witness to a signing ceremony in Phnom Penh

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, exchanges a document letter with his Laos counterpart Thonloun Sisoulith, during a signing ceremony, in Phnom

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, exchanges a document letter with his Laos counterpart Thonloun Sisoulith, during a signing ceremony, in Phnom

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, hugs his Laos counterpart Thonloun Sisoulith during a signing ceremony, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Se

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, hugs his Laos counterpart Thonloun Sisoulith during a signing ceremony, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Se

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, talks with his Laos counterpart Thonloun Sisoulith during a press conference, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursd

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, talks with his Laos counterpart Thonloun Sisoulith during a press conference, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursd

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The leaders of Cambodia and Laos have agreed to step up efforts to complete demarcation of their border, where disputes have led to armed confrontations in recent years.

Prime Minister Hun Sen and his visiting Lao counterpart, Thongloun Sisoulith, agreed in a statement Thursday to complete the process now that 86% of the border has been marked. The two countries are to add border pillars and produce a map of the borderline as party.

Cambodia and Laos reportedly dispatched troops to the border region last month in a standoff over the disputed boundary.

There was a similar confrontation in August 2017 when Laos objected to Cambodia's construction of a road in disputed territory.