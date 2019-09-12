  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/12 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 87 59 .596 _
Oakland 85 60 .586 _
Cleveland 85 61 .582 ½

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Thursday's Games

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 79 64 .552 _
Chicago 77 67 .535 _
Milwaukee 76 68 .528 1
Philadelphia 75 69 .521 2
Arizona 75 70 .517
New York 74 70 .514 3

___

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Thursday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___