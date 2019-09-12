Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|87
|59
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|85
|60
|.586
|_
|Cleveland
|85
|61
|.582
|½
___
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|79
|64
|.552
|_
|Chicago
|77
|67
|.535
|_
|Milwaukee
|76
|68
|.528
|1
|Philadelphia
|75
|69
|.521
|2
|Arizona
|75
|70
|.517
|2½
|New York
|74
|70
|.514
|3
___
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___