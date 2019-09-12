ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's new energy minister has again called for "cohesiveness" in OPEC ahead of a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the comment on Thursday at a meeting of OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The prince said: "To achieve market stability, it's important we sustain a high level of cohesiveness."