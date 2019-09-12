In this photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 Brenda Scurlock is shown in her home in Lumber Bridge, N.C. holding a newspaper clipping about her son's mur
In this photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, Shania Aguirre, Avery Scurlock's best friend responds during an interview in Lumber Bridge, N.C.
LUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (AP) — A slaying in eastern North Carolina this summer left another victim in a deadly year for transgender people.
The Human Rights Campaign says 23-year-old Avery Scurlock of Lumber Bridge was one of 18 transgender people killed in the U.S. so far this year. Seventeen were black transgender women like Avery. Friends and family in Robeson County accepted Avery as a transgender woman named Chanel, but still called him Avery and used male pronouns unless he was dressed as a woman in public.
They say Avery was meeting a man he met on a dating website when he was shot eight times in early June. A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in the death.
The campaign says black transgender women have also been killed this year in 10 other states.