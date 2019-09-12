Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Toronto
|000
|260
|00x
|—
|8
|11
|1
Poyner, Kelley (3), Weber (4), Johnson (5), Lakins (5), Velázquez (6), Shawaryn (7) and Vázquez, Centeno; Font, Thornton (3), Adam (8), Tepera (9) and D.Jansen. W_Thornton 5-9. L_Kelley 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Tellez (19), T.Hernández (22).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|32x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Stripling, May (4), Kelly (6), Ferguson (7), Garcia (7), Kolarek (8), Floro (8) and A.Barnes; Means, Armstrong (7), Givens (9) and Severino. W_Armstrong 1-1. L_Ferguson 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Pollock (14). Baltimore, Villar (21), Severino (12).
___